Associate Dean at Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation (DIDI)

Hani Asfour is a MIT and Harvard-trained architect with over 20 years of experience as a practicing designer. Prior to joining Dubai Institute of Design and Innovation as Associate Dean, he was an Adjunct Faculty member at the Lebanese American University in Beirut, teaching in the departments of Architecture and Foundation Studies. Founding President of the Beirut Creative Cluster, advisor to Beirut Design Week and Founding Partner of Polypod, an award-winning multidisciplinary collaborative design studio in Beirut, Lebanon. Asfour is also a public speaker and has previously presented Design Matters at TedX Beirut and data4chan.ge.