Harvey Bennet

Chief Strategy Officer, Searchie

Harvey Bennett is the Chief Strategy Officer at Searchie, where he spends his time helping employers reduce their reliance on manual screening processes, so that talent acquisition specialists can concentrate on developing the social contract between their best candidates and the company they’re interviewing at. At Searchie, he works with a team of super smart Ph.Ds, data scientists, and software engineers to democratize the moneyballing process for recruitment with video and AI technology.