Vice President, Mahd Academy

Hashem Daghestani is the Vice President of Mahd Academy, Saudi Arabia’s national sports academy that aims to discover and develop talents within the Kingdom. He is also a Board Member at Leaders Development Institute.

Daghestani previously held the position of Deputy Director General at Leaders Development Institute, and he also served as a Board and Founding Member of the Rowing Federation. He also assumed the Director of Active People role at the Saudi Mass Participation Federation, known as the Sports For All Federation. Furthermore, Daghestani was the Acting General Manager and Director for numerous entrepreneurial departments of education, promoting entrepreneurial culture and innovations at Saudi Arabia’s Small and Medium Enterprises General Authority, also known as Monsha'at. Daghestani was also the founder and General Manager of the MITEF Saudi competition and the General Manager of Business Development and Entrepreneurial Programs at Community Jameel. In addition, he was a Founding Member and General Manager at Albaydah Foundation.

Daghestani has also effectively served as a consultant, judge, and mentor for numerous entrepreneurial organizations and competitions, both locally and internationally. Throughout his prosperous career endeavors, he gained an extensive experience and expertise in sports, education, entrepreneurship and innovation, micro-finance, regional development, and youth empowerment. An accomplished author, he wrote Dam, a book on social development and sustainability, and has been a columnist for several local newspapers. Boasting of an impressive academic background, Daghestani holds three master's degrees from prestigious institutions: technological entrepreneurship from Northeastern University, Boston, USA, innovation and entrepreneurship from HEC Paris; and a master's in education from Harvard University.