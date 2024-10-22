The Saudi Model is more than a method of doing business; it is a trusted and concerted approach that integrates vision, strategy, and core values to cultivate a thriving and innovative environment.

In the last decade, Saudi Arabia hasn't merely transformed; it has made an unprecedented leap into the future. Indeed, in April 2016, our nation embraced a revolutionary vision—a vision that has illuminated the path for millions of dreamers, unlocked the kingdom's vast potentials, and united us toward a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow. This vision is not just a plan; it's a catalyst for innovation and progress, inspiring every individual to contribute to our collective journey toward greatness. That sentiment was encapsulated when the Kingdom's Crown Prince and Prime Minister HRH Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said: "We have outlined a comprehensive and ambitious vision for Saudi Arabia until the year 2030. It is the first step on our journey towards a better, brighter future for our country and citizens."

It's that very dream -the Vision 2030- that propels us toward these new horizons.

Indeed, the transformation achieved by the nation has not only revitalized our economy, making it more thriving and diverse, but it has also infused our nation with vibrancy, pride, and ambition. Saudi Arabia is emerging anew, stronger and more dynamic than ever. The new government has adopted a futuristic and youthful stance, represented by the appointment of young and highly qualified leaders to top positions, the creation of meaningful and promising gargantuan projects such as NEOM, Qiddiya, and the Red Sea Project, and the establishment of our very own blueprint—the Saudi Model.

The Saudi Model, born from countless hours of hard work and dedication, embodies our unwavering commitment to outpacing time. Just as a finely tuned orchestra harmonizes diverse instruments to create a symphony, the government has accelerated its pace, becoming more agile and dynamic. We have embraced innovative solutions and cutting-edge technologies, inspiring private enterprises, public organizations, and SMEs to align with this transformative journey.

Throughout this odyssey, we have encountered numerous firsts, crafted pioneering strategies, and navigated the complexities of global epidemics. These challenges have demanded an unprecedented level of adaptability and customization, urging us to adhere to our core values and beliefs while evolving our approach to business. We have redefined traditional methodologies, adopting fresh perspectives and innovative tactics to address both anticipated and unforeseen obstacles.

The socioeconomic reformation led by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with its ambitious timeline, demanded a high level of operational and technical specialization and expertise. Managing robust portfolios and programs to control and deliver these Giga initiatives and newly established organizations was crucial. The cascade of initiatives and projects initiated by the vision has transformed the country into a beehive of activity. The sounds of construction machinery and cranes, the hum of war rooms, and the palpable energy of the nation are evident everywhere. In many sectors, the country was heavily consuming and adopting global approaches, models, and technologies, and recruiting top experts from around the globe. These learning endeavors integrated global achievements developed over hundreds of years, aligning them with our own Saudi environments and dynamics.

The Saudi Model transcends traditional business practices; it is a mindset embedded within our national culture and environment. This model is constructed on fundamental Saudi values that propel our progress and innovation:

Nothing is Impossible : Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth.

: Embrace challenges as opportunities for growth. Continuous Learning : View gaps in knowledge as a chance to learn and discover innovative solutions.

: View gaps in knowledge as a chance to learn and discover innovative solutions. Proactivity and Determination : Strive to stay ahead by being proactive and resolute in our endeavors.

: Strive to stay ahead by being proactive and resolute in our endeavors. Navigate Ambiguity : Adept at navigating uncertainty and complexity, turning ambiguity into opportunity.

: Adept at navigating uncertainty and complexity, turning ambiguity into opportunity. Togetherness : Together, the nation thrives and becomes stronger.

: Together, the nation thrives and becomes stronger. Limitless Dreams: Saudi aspirations are as boundless as the sky.

As we implement this transformative model, several core elements and principles ensure its effectiveness, reliability, and sustainability throughout the journey. These elements represent the strategic building blocks that led to having concrete and unique DNA for the Saudi Model:

Bold Vision, Clear Strategy, and Appetite for Rapid Change : The model is anchored by a bold vision and a meticulously crafted strategy designed for seamless execution. Empowered by a unified national belief, it allows the nation to navigate complexity, ambiguity, and uncertainty. With an insatiable appetite for rapid change, it embodies the dynamic energy of a colossal startup, poised to launch diverse, groundbreaking initiatives.

: The model is anchored by a bold vision and a meticulously crafted strategy designed for seamless execution. Empowered by a unified national belief, it allows the nation to navigate complexity, ambiguity, and uncertainty. With an insatiable appetite for rapid change, it embodies the dynamic energy of a colossal startup, poised to launch diverse, groundbreaking initiatives. Strategic Leadership Empowerment : This model is empowered through the strategic allocation of human capital and a significant investment in nurturing the talents and leadership of young Saudis. By prioritizing the development of top leaders and creating dynamic spaces for innovation, the Saudi Model encourages forward-thinking that transcends conventional boundaries. This environment enables groundbreaking ideas to flourish and positions our nation at the forefront of progress and excellence.

: This model is empowered through the strategic allocation of human capital and a significant investment in nurturing the talents and leadership of young Saudis. By prioritizing the development of top leaders and creating dynamic spaces for innovation, the Saudi Model encourages forward-thinking that transcends conventional boundaries. This environment enables groundbreaking ideas to flourish and positions our nation at the forefront of progress and excellence. Robust Supervision, Governance, and Control Systems : To ensure we achieve and surpass our vision's goals, the government has established comprehensive supervision and control systems alongside rigorous policies and governance. These measures ensure that our ambitious vision is supported by the necessary infrastructure and oversight, paving the way for sustained success and prosperity.

: To ensure we achieve and surpass our vision's goals, the government has established comprehensive supervision and control systems alongside rigorous policies and governance. These measures ensure that our ambitious vision is supported by the necessary infrastructure and oversight, paving the way for sustained success and prosperity. Technological Integration and Innovation: Embracing cutting-edge technology is at the heart of the model. From adopting artificial intelligence and blockchain to advancing renewable energy projects, Saudi Arabia is positioned at the forefront of technological innovation. The creation of smart cities, such as the futuristic city of NEOM, and the government's seamless response to the COVID-19 global pandemic exemplify the commitment to integrating technology with sustainable living.

The Saudi Model is more than a method of doing business; it is a trusted and concerted approach that integrates vision, strategy, and core values to cultivate a thriving and innovative environment. It stands as a testament to our collective commitment to a future where nothing is impossible, continuous learning is paramount, and proactivity and determination drive us forward. Through strategic investments and robust governance, we are building a resilient foundation for long-term success and prosperity. The unmatched scale of change in Saudi Arabia reflects our dedication to leading the world in innovation and progress.