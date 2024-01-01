Hayden Mollard

Former General Manager at Virtuzone Mainland

Hayden Mollard was the former General Manager of Virtuzone Mainland and NGE. With over 10 years of financial services and management experience –from institutional account management to private client and corporate business development– Hayden specialises in major accounts and high-net-worth clients. He maintains relationships with some of the world’s largest banks, trust companies, accountancy firms and law firms, and sits on the board of many international companies.

Latest

Starting a Business

Choosing Individual Or Corporate Sponsorship For Your UAE Business

We will look more closely at LLC companies, for which there are two paths for entrepreneurs: an individual local sponsor or a corporate sponsor. Both take a 51% share in your company but with different implications.

Starting a Business

Setting Up Shop In The UAE: The Role Of A Local Sponsor For Your Enterprise

Any mainland business that has activities which fall under commercial or industrial licenses can only be 49% owned by a foreign entrepreneur– with a local sponsor owning the other 51% stake.

