Hayden Mollard
Former General Manager at Virtuzone Mainland
Latest
Choosing Individual Or Corporate Sponsorship For Your UAE Business
We will look more closely at LLC companies, for which there are two paths for entrepreneurs: an individual local sponsor or a corporate sponsor. Both take a 51% share in your company but with different implications.
Setting Up Shop In The UAE: The Role Of A Local Sponsor For Your Enterprise
Any mainland business that has activities which fall under commercial or industrial licenses can only be 49% owned by a foreign entrepreneur– with a local sponsor owning the other 51% stake.