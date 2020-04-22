Humaira Khan

Founder, Walzay

Humaira Khan is the founder of Walzay, a decentralized talent marketplace using data to place top vetted tech and science talent at companies, with a focus on emerging markets and the future of work.

Humaira has a BBA in finance and has been in the tech world for over five years. She recently moved to the GCC by way of New York City being early-stage at several exited startups in the B2B SaaS and recruiting software space.

She started Walzay, a talent marketplace focused on remote work, with the vision of the global shift towards flexible work options. 

