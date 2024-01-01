Hyther Nizam
President, MEA, at Zoho Corp
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Seven Tips To Improve Employee Retention At Your Enterprise
The key to achieving this boils down to one key mantra: putting people before the process. When a process is not people-friendly, we alter the process and become open to change.
Going The Extra Mile: How Organizations Can Ensure The Safety Of Their Workplaces In The UAE
"Workplace safety programs are the most effective when they can offer detailed inputs about different parameters, allowing companies to make informed decisions about whether to moderate or pause future operations."
How AI Will Change The Way We Work In 2020
Several ways in which innovation in AI and machine learning (ML) will change our lives in the next five years.