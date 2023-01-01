Ian Gill
Ian Gill is TikTok's Global Head of Sustainability, setting and driving TikTok's operational decarbonization strategy, as well as the in-app climate and sustainability related features and content. Before joining, Ian was a sustainability consultant, specializing in developing and implementing sustainability strategies for international tech companies.
Turning Climate Anxiety Into Empowerment: Advocating For A Greener World Through Creative Content Creation
Digital platforms have become hubs for creative content, enabling individuals to share personal narratives, tips for sustainable living, and the impact of climate change on people's lives.