Founder and Chief Executive Officer at VALO Smart City

Isaac H. Sutton is the founder and Chief Executive Officer at VALO Smart City. With over 40 years of successful entrepreneurial experience, Sutton has held multiple leadership roles as President, CEO, and Chairman of the Board for numerous companies, including GolP Global Inc. and Tarsier Ltd. He additionally has the distinction of founding and steering several companies to success especially in emerging markets. His company VALO Smart City secured a 20 year contract with the Roads and Transport Authority of the Government of Dubai in 2021 against some of the world’s biggest players leading to the establishment of the company’s regional expansion to the Middle East. An avid reader and golf enthusiast, Isaac Sutton holds a bachelor of arts degree in business administration from Pace University.