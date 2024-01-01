J.K. Khalil
Member, Young Arab Leaders, and Senior Vice-President and General Manager - Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, Mastercard
Prior to Mastercard, J.K. was a senior manager with Booz & Company (now Strategy&), based out of Dubai where he was a principal in their financial services practice and focused on the wealth management, risk and digital verticals in particular. Before joining Booz & Company in 2012, he held a number of positions at Barclays Bank including strategy and transformation. He had also previously served a number of financial services institutions in Europe such as BNP Paribas.
