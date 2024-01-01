Jad Hindy
Regional Managing Director, MRM, and Board Member, TiE Dubai
Jad Hindy is currently the Regional Managing Director at MRM. Jad is a seasoned executive with over twenty years of experience in business setup, startups, marketing, communication and brand building across the Middle East and North Africa region. He has advised some of the biggest brands in the MENA region like Saudi Telecom, Jawwy, Ooredoo, du, Etisalat, P&G, Virgin Mobile, Red Bull, Unilever, Qatar National Bank, McDonald's, Atlantis the Palm, Uber, EmiratesNBD, Aspire, Careem, Qatar Museum Authority, and others. Jad is also a serial entrepreneur with several successful exits (123vouchers, Netizency, ColNewMedia, Engaged Brands), and he is today a charter member and board member at TiE Dubai.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The Coronavirus Pandemic Versus The Digital Economy: The Pitfalls And The Opportunities
While the coronavirus pandemic presents business risks in some areas, it also offers opportunities in others. The key is to acknowledge the potential threats while exploring the possibilities.
Start Early: Why Entrepreneurs Should Build Their Brand From Day One
A strong brand will give you better return on investment on every marketing dollar spent.