Regional Managing Director, MRM, and Board Member, TiE Dubai

Jad Hindy is currently the Regional Managing Director at MRM. Jad is a seasoned executive with over twenty years of experience in business setup, startups, marketing, communication and brand building across the Middle East and North Africa region. He has advised some of the biggest brands in the MENA region like Saudi Telecom, Jawwy, Ooredoo, du, Etisalat, P&G, Virgin Mobile, Red Bull, Unilever, Qatar National Bank, McDonald's, Atlantis the Palm, Uber, EmiratesNBD, Aspire, Careem, Qatar Museum Authority, and others. Jad is also a serial entrepreneur with several successful exits (123vouchers, Netizency, ColNewMedia, Engaged Brands), and he is today a charter member and board member at TiE Dubai.