Jamilla D. Ali is a native New Yorker and graduate of Saint Francis College in Brooklyn, New York. Jamilla previously worked at a boutique branding agency in Dubai, United Arab Emirates where she was responsible for all new client business development efforts. Prior to Jamilla’s experience in Dubai, she was a writer for various startup blogs catered to the underground hip hop music scene and cultural activities in and around the New York City area. Jamilla continues to pursue multiple disciplines and aspires to write a book documenting her life changing experiences at home and abroad.
Making It Work: How To Get Through Difficult Situations In The Workplace
It is important to reflect and embrace your triggers, and further use it as a sign to keep going, and not allow them to interfere in your career goals.
Five Tips For Mastering Email Introductions
Whether you are introducing or being introduced, here are some helpful tips on how to demonstrate proper email etiquette
Five Kinds Of People You Need In Your Inner (Professional) Circle
Think long and hard about the company you keep, and ponder if you've obtained the following personalities in your ever so vital, social foundation.
How To Keep Your Head Up When Working With Judgmental Colleagues
If you find yourself being singled out in your workplace, here's five tips on keeping your cool and rising above toxic colleagues:
How To Make A Positive First Impression At Your First (Real) Job
One of the most considerable challenges in career progression is getting noticed at work.
Embodying A Winner's Mentality: How Career Adversity Strengthened And Shaped My Character
Although the struggle of my life's current challenges is far from being over (for now at least), my character has undergone a profound level of transformation that's completely changed the way I work and engage in situations that I simply didn't desire to be in.