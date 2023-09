CEO, The Spa/Nail Shop

Jane Whittington is the CEO of The Spa/Nail Shop in Saudi Arabia. The Spa/Nail Shop is Saudi Arabia’s leading collection of luxury spa and wellness boutiques, created by a beautiful and inspiring woman, for beautiful and inspiring women. The company embraces beauty and spa treatments with a “look good, feel good“ attitude, which is inherent in the company’s DNA. With four branches in Riyadh and three branches in Jeddah, The Spa/Nail Shop is well placed to provide the very best services across the country of Saudi Arabia, with the enterprise known for its impeccable service, customer satisfaction, and high quality treatments.