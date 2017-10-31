John Hanafin
Founder, Huriya Private
John Hanafin is the founder of Huriya Private, a specialist advisory firm aimed at bringing financial expertise to high-net-worth individuals and families. A focused professional with entrepreneurial drive and a commercial mindset, Hanafin has over 25 years experience in the trust and corporate services industry, with 15 years based in the Middle East, and an extensive background serving the specialised needs of high-net-worth investors around the world. Approved, licensed and recognised by many international FSCs, Hanafin is a trusted advisor to governments for the structuring and implementation of programmes to boost corporate re-domiciliation and foreign direct investments. Hanafin is a chartered member of the Securities Institute (CISI), a member of the Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners (STEP), a member of the International Tax Planning Association (ITPA), and sits on the boards of various organisations around the world.
Seven Reasons Why Now Is The Time To Relocate To The UAE
UAE's latest business-related initiatives prove its credentials for more affordable, more profitable relocation.
The How-To: Sourcing Finance For Early-Stage Growth Of Your UAE Business
To help you assess the different forms of business finance in the UAE, we list a few options for entrepreneurs looking to take their startup or SME to the next level.
Missing Something? Why Great Entrepreneurs Lack Certain Traits (And How It Affects Success)
Determination to succeed can overcome negative aspects of any venture, even to the point where poor decisions succeed due to sheer will.
The Impact Of VAT On Your UAE Business
While the administrative and financial challenges posed by VAT seem stressful, there are ways for its implementation to help your business become more efficient in the long run.
Own A UAE Company And Run It From Your Home Country
The UAE is purpose-built for entrepreneurs to set up shop and take advantage of the business opportunities it offers.
How A Directorship Service Can Smooth The Launch Of Your UAE Company
Company formation specialists provide a professional directorship service for incoming businesses.