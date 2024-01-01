Jonas Högström
Partner and Managing Director, Swedish ME Steel
Jonas Högström is Partner and Managing Director for Swedish ME Steel, a company offering special steel. It’s a trading business operating in several Middle Eastern countries and India. Jonas has a long track-record leading international teams and conducting turn-arounds to produce profitable companies. He has a military background with the amphibious special operations unit within the Swedish Navy.
Three Lessons From The Military That Can Help Business Leaders Battle The COVID-19 Crisis
The COVID-19 situation requires that prepare your mindset, your strategy, and your actions to execute effectively, and be ready to shift when the situation requires it.