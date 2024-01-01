Julie Kantor
Chair - Steering Committee, Global Women in STEM Conference 2016, The Meera Kaul Foundation
Julie Kantor is an “all-in” roll-up your sleeves leader & serial entrepreneur. Whether in a boardroom with executives or working with collaborative teams, Julie instills excitement, inspires commitment, & demonstrates an unwavering drive to succeed. Her newest venture, Twomentor, LLC builds on her 24 years in workforce development and building social impact movements.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
To Grow Their Participation In STEM, Women Need To Come Together
It's not that women aren't going into STEM fields; it's that they're not staying there.