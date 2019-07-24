Junaid Seraj
Former Editorial Assistant, Entrepreneur Middle East
Latest
Time For Coffee? There's An App For That, Says COFE Founder Ali Al Ebrahim
COFE is a coffee-centric marketplace app conceptualized in Kuwait, and developed in Silicon Valley for coffee communities around the world.
Designed For (And By) Emirati Travelers: REHLATY by dnata Travel
REHLATY is a new initiative being spearheaded by the New Ventures department of dnata travel, which creates tailor-made holidays curated around the customer's needs and preferences.
Kuwait's On-Demand Car Wash App Offers Convenience to Customers
Ghaseel, Kuwait's biggest on-demand car wash app, allows its users to get their car washed and have detailing services done anytime and anywhere.
Syria Digital Lab: Unlocking The Potential Of The Syrian Digital Space
Syria Digital Lab aims to bring the private, public and NGO sectors together with Syrian digital innovators, creators, disruptors, and of course, entrepreneurs.
Abu Dhabi's Hub71 Set To Launch Techstars Accelerator Program And WeWork In 2020
Hub71, an initiative under the Ghadan 21 program, seeks to enhance the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi's economy at a global level.
Mr. Draper Founder Mahmoud Gao On Personalized Styling, Customer Acquisition, And Growth Plans In MENA
Launched in 2015 by Mahmoud Gao, Mr. Draper's mission has always been to deliver "the most frictionless and personalized shopping experience."