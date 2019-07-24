Junaid Seraj

Growth Strategies

Time For Coffee? There's An App For That, Says COFE Founder Ali Al Ebrahim

COFE is a coffee-centric marketplace app conceptualized in Kuwait, and developed in Silicon Valley for coffee communities around the world.

Entrepreneurs

Designed For (And By) Emirati Travelers: REHLATY by dnata Travel

REHLATY is a new initiative being spearheaded by the New Ventures department of dnata travel, which creates tailor-made holidays curated around the customer's needs and preferences.

Starting a Business

Kuwait's On-Demand Car Wash App Offers Convenience to Customers

Ghaseel, Kuwait's biggest on-demand car wash app, allows its users to get their car washed and have detailing services done anytime and anywhere.

Starting a Business

Syria Digital Lab: Unlocking The Potential Of The Syrian Digital Space

Syria Digital Lab aims to bring the private, public and NGO sectors together with Syrian digital innovators, creators, disruptors, and of course, entrepreneurs.

News and Trends

Abu Dhabi's Hub71 Set To Launch Techstars Accelerator Program And WeWork In 2020

Hub71, an initiative under the Ghadan 21 program, seeks to enhance the competitiveness of Abu Dhabi's economy at a global level.

Entrepreneurs

Mr. Draper Founder Mahmoud Gao On Personalized Styling, Customer Acquisition, And Growth Plans In MENA

Launched in 2015 by Mahmoud Gao, Mr. Draper's mission has always been to deliver "the most frictionless and personalized shopping experience."

