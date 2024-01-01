Khaled Ismail
CEO, TOUGHLOVE
Khaled Ismail, CEO/Partner at TOUGHLOVE Advisors, is a pragmatic business leader who is fascinated about business and their inner workings.
A former global executive leading marketing, branding, public affairs, and communications operations for the Europe, Central Asia, Middle East and Africa regions, he has more than 30 years of experience, which started in advertising and then continued in international sales, marketing and branding in FMCG (B2C) and food packaging industries (B2B), including Tetra Pak and The Coca-Cola Company. He is also an active investor in technology, beverages, sports marketing, and finance.
Khaled has a bachelor of commerce degree from Concordia University in Canada and has completed several executive programmes in leadership and management at Ashridge in the UK, International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland, and Harvard Business School in the USA. Born in Beirut, he is a Canadian citizen and has lived and worked in 15 countries, and he now calls Dubai home. Khaled is also the Chairman of the Marketing Society in the UAE, and is a very well-respected business leader, public speaker, marketer and mentor to young entrepreneurs. Khaled is also a published author of a book titled This Is What Tickles Me.
Latest
Five Tough Love Pieces Of Business Advice That SMEs Should Take To Heart
Jeff Bezos was quoted as saying that "your brand is what other people say about you when you're not in the room." So give "those people" something good to talk about.
Business Basics: Here's Why You Need To Build A Strong Culture Within Your Organization
A good work culture recognizes employees' need to be valued, to belong, and to be heard, regardless of their position or background.
What It's Like Being An Entrepreneur While Still Keeping A Day Job
Being an entrepreneur is as difficult as climbing Mount Everest. Attempting to be an entrepreneur, whilst keeping a day job, is like climbing Mount Everest with flip flops.