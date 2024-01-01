CEO, TOUGHLOVE

Khaled Ismail, CEO/Partner at TOUGHLOVE Advisors, is a pragmatic business leader who is fascinated about business and their inner workings.

A former global executive leading marketing, branding, public affairs, and communications operations for the Europe, Central Asia, Middle East and Africa regions, he has more than 30 years of experience, which started in advertising and then continued in international sales, marketing and branding in FMCG (B2C) and food packaging industries (B2B), including Tetra Pak and The Coca-Cola Company. He is also an active investor in technology, beverages, sports marketing, and finance.

Khaled has a bachelor of commerce degree from Concordia University in Canada and has completed several executive programmes in leadership and management at Ashridge in the UK, International Institute for Management Development (IMD) in Switzerland, and Harvard Business School in the USA. Born in Beirut, he is a Canadian citizen and has lived and worked in 15 countries, and he now calls Dubai home. Khaled is also the Chairman of the Marketing Society in the UAE, and is a very well-respected business leader, public speaker, marketer and mentor to young entrepreneurs. Khaled is also a published author of a book titled This Is What Tickles Me.