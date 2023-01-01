Kyra Motley is Partner, Private Client and Tax, at Boodle Hatfield, a London law firm that has been trusted by wealthy families, property owners, and businesses to deliver exceptional legal advice.

Kyra specializes in multi-jurisdictional wealth planning, international tax and trusts, succession planning and family governance for high net worth and ultra high net worth clients, their families, as well as related advice to family offices. She has extensive experience in advising on wealth preservation and tax efficient structures in an international context, and she is well recognized for advising clients in relation to complex cross-border tax and estate planning for UK and non-UK domiciled individuals and families.

Many of Kyra’s clients are from the Middle East, particularly Kuwait, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Her commercial acumen, hands-on approach, attention to detail, and strong cultural understanding enables her to assume the role of trusted advisor to many families and individuals in the MENA region. Over the last 12 years, she has built a solid reputation managing global legal affairs, and she has particular expertise in structuring wealth so that the devolution complies with the Islamic Sharia principles of succession, where this is needed.