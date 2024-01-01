Leila T. Almaeena
Founder, LA Coaching & Consulting
Leila T. Almaeena is the founder of LA Coaching & Consulting, a Dubai-based private coaching practice specializing in workplace wellness. A Saudi-American, Almaeena joined the American Red Cross in 2000 as assistant deputy director of financial development in Houston Texas, before returning to the Middle East in 2004 to work as senior project manager at the Dubai-based Arab Media Group. Her achievements caught the eye of the Abu Dhabi Media Company, leading her to head up a number of strategic project-based initiatives for the industry heavyweight. More recently, Almaeena was Managing Director of Alsayegh Media, an Emirati integrated agency, where she was part of the team responsible for the agency’s emergence as one of the premier innovators in digital media.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Dial An SME: Five Reasons Why You Should Be Working With Entrepreneurs In The UAE
Working with SMEs is an investment that pays off, here's a few reasons why.
The Dark Side Of Sustaining An SME
If you are a true entrepreneur persevering headstrong through to the finish line, here are some not-so-pretty parts of what you might be battling.
The Bipolar Journey Of Entrepreneurship
Women have been part of so many diverse industries around the world and have been making their mark– albeit a bit slower in the Arab world.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-