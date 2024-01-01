Lina Hourani
Director, Al Ahli Holding Group CSR Division
Lina Hourani is the Director of Al Ahli Holding Group CSR Division, responsible for several youth development programs and initiatives. The Global Business Opportunities program (GBO) was a major milestone in Hourani’s professional path, helping Al Ahli Group to identify business opportunities, develop youth entrepreneurial skills by shifting them from being job-seekers to becoming job-providers. Her success with the GBO and CSR in Action programs -an initiative that brings together students with professionals and CSR leaders- was spread across four continents benefiting youth from the UAE, Jordan, Lebanon, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, the U.K., and Greece. She is frequently invited as an expert speaker on regional and international CSR, entrepreneurship and youth development seminars and programs.
