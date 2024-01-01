EMEA Corporate Sustainability Director, Dell EMC

Louise Koch is the Corporate Sustainability Director for Dell in Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Her work is driven by a passion to build a better world through business. Louise believes that business holds an unlimited potential to develop sustainable solutions by activating the power of innovation, business thinking, and global relations.

Louise is the focal point for Dell’s corporate sustainability in EMEA, working closely with colleagues, customers and partners to share and develop Dell’s corporate sustainability program and identify new opportunities for business development through sustainability.

Prior to joining Dell, Louise was Head of CSR for the Confederation of Danish Enterprise, where she built a dynamic platform for CSR and sustainable business development, counselling member companies on strategic CSR and driving public affairs issues in Denmark and the EU. She also served as a board member of the Danish Ethical Trade initiative and a national expert in the ICC Commission on CSR and Anti-corruption.

Louise also knows the world of international water business through her previous position in the global pump solutions company Grundfos, where she was global program manager of sustainable innovation, partnerships and business development with the award winning Grundfos Lifelink business solution for sustainable water supply in emerging markets.

In February 2016 Louise was listed as the Global 100 Most Impactful CSR Leaders by the organisation World CSR Day. She holds a master degree in Anthropology and innovation from the University of Copenhagen.