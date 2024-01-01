Mai Youssef
Corporate Communications and Marketing Services Director, Canon Middle East and Central and North Africa.
Mai Youssef is the Corporate Communications and Marketing Services Director at Canon Middle East and Central and North Africa.
Latest
Preparing The Next Generation Of Creative Entrepreneurs
"It is the digitally savvy youth who have creative innovative ideas, and economic dynamism to establish businesses that can create jobs to millions, and set the path to economic, social, and environmental prosperity."