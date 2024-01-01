Marc-Albert Hamalian
Partner, Strategy&
Marc-Albert Hamalian is a Partner with Strategy& and a member of the family business, investments and real estate practice in the Middle East. He leads the family business and investments offering, working primarily with family conglomerates, investment companies/private equity firms, and sovereign wealth funds
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growth Strategies
How GCC Family Businesses Can Prepare For Growth After The Pandemic
Beyond the crisis response, family businesses must adapt themselves to a changed post-crisis landscape.