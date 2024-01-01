Marc-Albert Hamalian

Partner, Strategy&

Marc-Albert Hamalian is a Partner with Strategy& and a member of the family business, investments and real estate practice in the Middle East. He leads the family business and investments offering, working primarily with family conglomerates, investment companies/private equity firms, and sovereign wealth funds

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Growth Strategies

How GCC Family Businesses Can Prepare For Growth After The Pandemic

Beyond the crisis response, family businesses must adapt themselves to a changed post-crisis landscape.

More Authors You Might Like