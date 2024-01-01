Marc Proksch has Master’s Degrees from the Free University of Amsterdam in political science, international relations and from the London School of Economics in international political economy. After working in the private sector in the U.K. as a research analyst at a management consultancy, he joined the United Nations in 1990 in the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in Bangkok. From 2000 until 2010, Proksch worked in ESCAP’s Trade Policy Section of the Trade and Investment Division. Proksch is currently Chief of the Business and Development Section in the Trade and Investment Division and manages the work of the Section in the areas of development of SMEs, promotion and facilitation of investment for development, and the promotion of responsible business practices.