Marcello Baricordi
Group General Manager, Middle East and North Africa, Visa
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Back To Business: What UAE Merchants Should Stop Doing Now (And Beyond) The COVID-19 Crisis
Visa's latest study found that nine out of every 10 consumers in the UAE have changed how they pay for purchases, including preferring to shop online when possible (59%).
Helping Small Businesses On The Road To Recovery From The Coronavirus Pandemic
The entrepreneurial spirit and innovative thinking that startups and small businesses bring to the table will help create new industries and transform existing ones to thrive in the post-pandemic world.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-