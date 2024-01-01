CEO, GMG

Marco Saviozzi attained an MBA in Finance from the IEMI, Genève, before starting his career in corporate sales at Xerox. He would eventually move on to French firm Viel (now Tradition), before being headhunted by prestigious London firm ICAP, where he was brought in as head of the French Franc IRS Desk. He quickly rose to become a part of the management committee as Co-Head of the Euro Desk, and later moved to the New York office to head up the Equity Derivatives team. After 14 years at ICAP, in 2007, he opened Newedge– a Calyon/Societe Generale brokerage arm in Dubai. Two years later, he would go on to form GMG as a co-founder with several past colleagues. When he is not facilitating trades on behalf of clients, Marco can be found on the golf course or watching his favorites sports, Formula 1 and horse racing.