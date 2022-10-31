Marwa Kaabour
Head of Marketing and Communication, Al Masaood Group
Marwa Kaabour was appointed Head of Marketing and Communication at the Al Masaood Group in 2018. She was selected as the Best Leader in the Group in 2019.
Marwa is a marketing and communications expert whose expertise lies in establishing and leading marketing and communication functions. Marwa’s 20 years of experience span many specializations such as strategic management, personal branding, media relations, creative messaging, brand management, and growth marketing.
Marwa’s rich marketing experience spans several industries, including Airlines, Banking, FMCGs, F&B, Automotive, manufacturing, construction and power generation. Her contributions are evident in delivering services to a broad spectrum of global and regional brands such as Volvo Penta, MTU, Nissan, Al Hilal Bank, Nestle, Kraft, Emirates Airline, Pizza Hut, entities that fall under the Government of Abu Dhabi.
The early days of her career were with the best and most awarded advertising agencies such as Leo Burnett and Impact BBDO. Marwa then moved to the Client side and worked in the capacity of marketing and communication.
Marwa holds an MBA from the American University of Sharjah and Bachelor of Science in Management Information Systems (with honours) from the same university. Marwa is a Certified Sustainability Marketer, with an accreditation from the Center for Sustainability Excellence and a Certified Digital Marketer from the Institute of Digital Marketing in Ireland. Marwa is a frequent lecturer at Abu Dhabi University on the topics of communications and CSR.
Marwa, an advocate of health and financial literacy, Marwa often blogs about the topics of CSR and brand’s higher purpose. She is a member of the Marketing Society, UAE Chapter, frequently published articles.
Marwa was named as one of LinkedIn’s Most Engaged Marketers in 2014 and was selected as the UAE’s ‘Highly Commended Female Marketing Leader’ by the Women in Marketing Institution in London in 2018. Marwa was named the winner of Al Masaood’s ‘Best Leader Award’ and ‘ Best New Department Award’ in 2018.
