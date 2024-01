Vice President, Pace Public Relations

Meghan Powers is Vice President at Pace PR , where she is charged with crafting strategic and creative media relations plans. She has served as a booker, writer, and segment producer for various top-rated national news programs at FOX News Channel and CNBC Business News, and was the lead Interview Producer for Al Jazeera America’s Real Money with Ali Velshi. She received her Bachelor’s Degree in Media, Technology, and Arts from Denison University, and is currently attending American University’s Master’s in Strategic Communication graduate program in Washington, D.C.