Head of Learning and Development, Entrepreneur Middle East

Mélanie Lapointe is passionate about everything people and culture. An expert in diversity and inclusion-related topics including gender issues and intercultural communication, Mélanie has worn many hats in her 15-year career in learning and talent development. Her inclusive leadership style comes from having lived, worked, and studied in seven countries through an expat life that she embarked on in her teenage years. Her millennial perspective makes her a caring and devoted professional, committed to do good through her work. Mélanie’s vision of an ideal world is one where one’s voice is one’s ability to bloom, hence her drive to write these community-oriented pieces.