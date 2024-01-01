Mélanie Lapointe
Head of Learning and Development, Entrepreneur Middle East
Mélanie Lapointe is passionate about everything people and culture. An expert in diversity and inclusion-related topics including gender issues and intercultural communication, Mélanie has worn many hats in her 15-year career in learning and talent development. Her inclusive leadership style comes from having lived, worked, and studied in seven countries through an expat life that she embarked on in her teenage years. Her millennial perspective makes her a caring and devoted professional, committed to do good through her work. Mélanie’s vision of an ideal world is one where one’s voice is one’s ability to bloom, hence her drive to write these community-oriented pieces.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
The Future Of Work Is Parent-Friendly (And Here's How Your UAE-Based Organization Can Be Certified As One)
A McKinsey report has noted that female leaders are significantly more likely than male leaders to leave their jobs because they want more flexibility, or because they want to work for a company that is more committed to employee well-being and diversity, equity, and inclusion.
Igniting Innovation: Spearheading Intrapreneurship In Organizations
Providing employees with a space for them to shine their full selves, and encouraging creativity is at the heart of an honest intrapreneurship mindset for organizations.
More Authors You Might Like
-
-
-
-
-
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-