Managing Partner, EER Corporate Services

Michael Burke is the Managing Partner at EER Corporate Services. Burke has lived in Dubai for 11 years but has spent over 20 years travelling to, and within, the region. He has over 12 years of international experience building successful businesses in niche areas and heads a collection of companies, with over 60 employees, based in the UAE, GCC, Middle East, Europe and Africa. He graduated from University College Dublin in 2001 with a BSc (Hons) in Economics & Finance.