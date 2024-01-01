Michael Burke
Managing Partner, EER Corporate Services
Michael Burke is the Managing Partner at EER Corporate Services. Burke has lived in Dubai for 11 years but has spent over 20 years travelling to, and within, the region. He has over 12 years of international experience building successful businesses in niche areas and heads a collection of companies, with over 60 employees, based in the UAE, GCC, Middle East, Europe and Africa. He graduated from University College Dublin in 2001 with a BSc (Hons) in Economics & Finance.
Latest
A Catalyst For Growth: Expo 2020 Dubai To Boost Small Businesses
Expo 2020 Dubai could lead to significant investment in the region, through people moving or expanding their business here.
Three Key Company Formation Changes In The UAE That Could Affect You In 2019
As a budding entrepreneur looking to start or grow a company in the UAE, you need to get up to speed with these changes.
Six Reasons Why UAE Attracts Global Startups
Many of the UAE's current plans are expected to result in a clear boost for the country's emerging small businesses.
