Michal Sobieraj

Bio

Michal Sobieraj is the founder and CEO of Royal CFO, a company providing CFO services to businesses in the UAE and abroad. He enjoys helping businesses grow and operate more efficiently by leveraging his more than 20 years of diverse experience in finance and entrepreneurship. Throughout his finance career, he has worked in various fields, including corporate finance, guiding companies through the IPO process, equity research, and M&A transactions. He also served for more than five years as Group CFO at major companies across the UAE, KSA, and Qatar.