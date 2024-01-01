Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba
Chairman, Mohamed Hareb Al Otaiba Group
Latest
Building The Future: How The UAE Is Empowering Tomorrow's Leaders
Whether we are creating mentorship programs, collaborating with educational establishments, or putting forward strong entrepreneurial role models– there is much more we can do.
The Essential Qualities Every Family Business Needs To Survive
Generation on generation, the business grows, changes, and adapts. As CEOs age and have the will to step away from the daily management of the business, we must be ready to appoint new heirs. Yet, with each new leader, there should be a level of transformation of the company.