Mohammed Fawaz
Bio
Mohammed Fawaz is an entrepreneur, startup coach and the founder and CEO of CurveUp, an EdTech company. With over 15 years of experience at the intersection of education technology, business model innovation and digital transformation, Fawaz and his team has led several large-scale training projects across Sri Lanka, MENA and beyond to empower thousands of entrepreneurs, MSMEs and youth through training, mentorship and scalable solutions.
Latest
How AI Is Driving Jobs, Not Layoffs And Why We Should Not Be Scared
The evidence on AI shows that it is not here to erase jobs but rather it is there to transform them to bigger breaks.