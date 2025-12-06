The evidence on AI shows that it is not here to erase jobs but rather it is there to transform them to bigger breaks.

Automation. A term loaded with implications, predictions and controversies and has always been a constant topic of debate since the early 18th century. Back then, with the boom of the industrial revolution, newspapers and thinkers warned that machines would soon take over unskilled jobs. Although the outcome of automation (as evidently) turned out different, the notion of uncertainty, unfortunately, has not changed.

The same applies to AI. The fear of AI taking over livelihoods is especially strong among both young people entering fields as well as experienced professionals who feel pressured to learn it in order to stay relevant. The biggest worry is that AI will take over all work and leave no jobs.

However, according to global economic forecasts, including those from McKinsey & Company, AI is expected to create at least 20-50 million new jobs worldwide by the year 2030. Meanwhile PwC predicts that AI could add up to $15.7 trillion to the global economy by the next 5 years. The World Economic Forum in its latest Future of Jobs report ranked AI coupled with big data skills, cybersecurity know-how and tech literacy as three of the most in-demand skills driving macro-trends in labour market transformations.

Metaphorically, Chris Humey once said "The road is there, it will always be there. You just have to decide when to take it". The same can be applied for AI and its path. Ultimately it is us entrepreneurs who have to choose whether to take it.

HOW AI IS USED TO SOLVE REAL PROBLEMS TODAY

In the developing world, AI is already solving problems that humans alone cannot tackle productively. In businesses, for example, AI allows entrepreneurs to focus on more complex tasks by automating routine ones, sparing time for more high value work. In education, AI powered tools are breaking down century long language barriers by providing live translations, amping real-time communication. Countries like Japan are now heavily investing in assistive technologies and AI-driven robots in an effort to provide adequate healthcare for their rapidly aging population. Major banks such as JP Morgan Chase have deployed machine learning programs to detect unusual transaction patterns in real time to minimize swindling (things that no human can possibly monitor at that scale). In addition, AI now supports the global fight against climate change by optimizing renewable energy production using live sensory data to improve generation and efficiency.

In terms of my own experience, at CurveUp, we are collaborating with global partners such as Google, Microsoft and the University of Helsinki to custom-design AI programs for educators. These programs have been designed to upskill teachers and their teaching methodologies which in turn,will help them equip thousands of their students on digital readiness skills. To date, CurveUp has trained and certified hundreds of educators across the MENA region under various AI skill development programs.

Such large-scale growth is proof that AI has evolved beyond being just a tool. It is becoming a critical collaborator for effective problem solving and a good medium to upscale the quality of human life.

THE NEED TO CHANGE THE MINDSET

According to PwC's 4th global investor survey, 61% of investors believed that faster AI adoption is "extremely important" for business growth. Businesses grow through value creation. To see value, it is important to view things in a different way. Similarly, in entrepreneurship, the mindset of uncertainty and reluctance to pursue new things needs to be replaced with curiosity. Our fears should be phased out with adaptability and our confusions should be resolved through collaboration.

Historically, automation has always caused fear among people. The introduction of mass producing machines led thinkers to worry about job losses. but in reality it only ended up creating new industries and new skills. Similarly, AI too has potential to open new avenues and new lines of work.

But what makes AI different is its pace. Thanks to the improving digital connectivity and the growth of the Internet of Things (IoT), people are now welcoming AI into their day-to-day life as it makes it easier. Additionally, accessibility to AI tools are no longer only available for large labs or specific demographies. Open source models, API's and Free Cloud based AI programs are pushing a strong culture of awareness worldwide.

That does not mean entrepreneurs and employees should start worrying about having nothing to offer. The core aim of deploying AI into everyday life is to augment what humans can do. It is used to compliment human input, not replace it. Moreover, human judgements in creativity, emotional intelligence and collaboration will always be essential to fully capitalize on AI's transformative potential. They say that you need a mind to hunt a mind. This is why at CurveUp we emphasize problem-solving skills as the foremost aptitude for entrepreneurs when adopting AI. Through our incubation and acceleration programs, CurveUp coaches how to use AI-supported approaches in various applications such as Civic Tech, business functions and product manufacturing.

AI IS STILL EVOLVING, SO ARE ENTREPRENEURS

A 2025 Mckinsey research found out that, although nearly all companies now invest in AI, only about 1% believed themselves mature, meaning AI is credibly integrated into their workflows to bring in measurable outcomes. The same research further went on to estimate that AI could unlock up to $4.4 trillion in productivity growth for corporations with the support of the rapid development of powerful large language models (LLMs).

However, while all regions stand to benefit from this potential, countries in the Global South are expected to experience comparatively moderate growth compared to the Global North. This is largely due to lower adoption and the limited economic capacity to fund AI research and development. An Oxford assessment identified China and North America as regions positioned to see the largest GDP gains for its stronger commitment and greater resources to advance in AI. The point here is that governments too have a critical role in facilitating an AI-ready environment that will help businesses thrive. This includes efforts such as ramping up digital public infrastructure, strengthening governance on ethical adoption and increasing investments in technological developments.

Organizations too have a similar responsibility. For example, CurveUp has been co-developing AI-powered products such as AI translation tools to help entrepreneurs find opportunities across the MENA region. We recently launched our own AI Champion initiative under the campaign "AI literacy for All". This is a strategy to empower the educators trained under our incubation programs to become advocates of AI literacy and its ethical adoption within their schools and communities. So far, the campaign has reached more than 25 schools across UAE offering more than 300 teachers free access to AI courses.

So in summary, research data and global progress is painting an overwhelmingly positive picture on AI's potential. For young learners it presents a place to build their future. For experienced professionals, it offers a chance to expand their expertise and improve their career.

John Adams once said "facts are stubborn things". Likewise the evidence on AI shows that it is not here to erase jobs but rather it is there to transform them to bigger breaks.