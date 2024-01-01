Mona Ataya

Founding Partner and CEO, Mumzworld

Mona Ataya is the founding partner and CEO of Mumzworld and is responsible for the overall strategic direction and management of the company. Mona established Mumzworld.com following the frustrations and challenges she faced as a mother in the region. She recognized a gap in the market for a comprehensive bilingual online shopping and information portal dedicated to everything mother, baby and child, and subsequently launched Mumzworld in October 2011. Prior to establishing Mumzworld, Mona was part of the group of successful entrepreneurs who founded Bayt.com, a well-established and recognized market leader in online recruitment in the region.

