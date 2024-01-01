Mona Ataya
Founding Partner and CEO, Mumzworld
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Five Tips To Maintain Relevance (And Authenticity) In A Competitive Environment
Remaining relevant is inextricably linked to a brand retaining authenticity; evolving while staying true to itself, its mission, vision, values and customers.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Jacqueline Whitmore
Author, Business Etiquette Expert and Founder of The Protocol School of Palm Beach
-
-
-
-
-
-
-