Monte Safieddine
Market Analyst, IG MENA
Monte Safieddine is a market analyst at IG MENA in Dubai. He has spent nearly a decade in the FX industry and has held roles within financial firms that have included risk, analysis, statistics, and trading. Safieddine holds a Master’s in Economics from Wayne State University where he completed multiple PhD-level fields and taught undergraduate students. He provides commentary on financial markets, including FX, cryptocurrencies and commodities, and publishes IG’s Daily Market Report and Weekly Market Report.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Opportunity Knocks: The Beneficiaries Of A Weaker US Dollar
While a stronger currency might sound nice, from an economic standpoint, a general weakening in the dollar in the current economic climate is seen as more befitting.