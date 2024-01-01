Muhammad Aljukhadar
Assistant Professor, American University of Beirut
Muhammad Aljukhadar is an Assistant Professor at the American University of Beirut. He holds a PhD in Marketing from HEC Montreal and an MBA from Concordia University. His research interests involve electronic commerce applications and online consumer behavior. His research has appeared in numerous journals, including Psychology & Marketing, International Journal of Electronic Commerce, Information & Management, and International Journal of Information Management.
Latest
AI To Disrupt The E-Commerce Scene (And Facebook Has A Competitive Advantage)
Are you planning to invest in e-commerce? Discerning that a dot-com collapse is looming, and e-commerce as we know it will end due to disruptive AI, you should proceed with care.