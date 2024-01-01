Muhammad Omar

Head of Marketing, Eventtus

Muhammad Omar is the Head of Marketing at Eventtus, an award-winning digital event management and engagement tech company.

Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.

Latest

Marketing

More Than Just A New Look: A Guide To Rebranding

Pulling off a successful, meaningful rebranding is always a tiresome task, and lots of companies can't get it right.

More Authors You Might Like