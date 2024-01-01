Co-founder, Airzai

Muneeb Mushtaq is an award-winning serial entrepreneur who has cofounded three tech companies to date. His entrepreneurial journey expands over a decade as he started at the age of 18 years and sold his first startup within two years.

Mushtaq then co-founded his second startup called AskforTask, which is the second largest on-demand service platform in Canada. The company received the award of fastest growing startup in North America in 2017. Mushtaq most recently co-founded a third tech startup called Airzai, a techfirst CPG based startup that’s innovating in fragrance industry.

The flagship product is called Airzai Aroma, a smart-home diffuser that works with a smart app and uses premium Swiss-made fragrances containing natural ingredients. The company recently introduced a new line of air and surface disinfectant products in wake of COVID-19 pandemic called AIRZAI Care.

Mushtaq is also a keynote speaker and frequently shares stage with other thought leaders of the world to share his startup journey, experiences and more. He is a TEDx speaker and has been featured in multitude of media platforms. You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @muneebmushtaq.