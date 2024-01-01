Nadjmat Abdoulhakime

Founder and Director, Nadjmat Corporation

Nadjmat Abdoulhakime is the founder of Nadjmat Corporation, a financial agency located in Delaware. Throughout her career, she has worked for more than 10 years with Microsoft, supporting the business growing revenue and pipeline, better understanding the customers and help through digital transformation and maximize profits.

Latest

Growth Strategies

Five Factors To Consider Before Hiring A Financial Consultant For Your Startup

A service that you'll be in need of will be that of a financial consultant- but choosing the right one is tougher that it may seem.

Growth Strategies

Three Ways To Drive A Better Pipeline For Your Business

The best way to grow your income is to have enough options to mitigate any future risks.

