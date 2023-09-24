Naheed Malik
Co-Founder, The Loop
Naheed Maalik is a marketing and communications professional who moved on from an initial start in magazine journalism to a career managing communications for non-profits and then marcomms for the higher education sector. Naheed co-founded The Loop, a communications and PR agency in Dubai in 2018, and specializes in working with service providers in education, art and design, tech, publishing, and corporate training.
