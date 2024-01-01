Nahel Selo
Creative Director, Sedar Global
Nahel Selo is the Creative Director of Sedar Global. In business since 1891, Sedar is a leading brand in the world of window fashion.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
How To Create Long-Lasting Success In Family-Run Businesses
As family businesses expand from their humble beginnings to full-fledged organizations, balance needs to be learned while facing unique performance and governance challenges.