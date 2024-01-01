Researcher, Sorbonne University in Paris

Dr. Naïma Chikhi is a researcher at Sorbonne University in Paris. Her areas of expertise include cultural policies in the Arab region and public diplomacy. She studied archaeology and cultural management at Université Libre de Bruxelles, and she holds a PhD degree in cultural policies from Sorbonne University. She has worked with and advised international organizations and governments in the US, GCC, and Europe.