Nick Vinckier is Chief Strategy Officer at Duval Union Consulting MENA, where he helps management teams become future-proof in a digital-first world. Vinckier was responsible for developing and leading high-profile projects for companies including Chalhoub Group, Volvo Trucks Group and Aliaxis Group. An expert in business strategy and a well-respected keynote speaker, he regularly travels across the globe delivering talks and lectures on the subject of transformation and growth strategy in a digital era.