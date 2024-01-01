Nick Vinckier
Chief Strategy Officer, Duval Union Consulting MENA
Nick Vinckier is Chief Strategy Officer at Duval Union Consulting MENA, where he helps management teams become future-proof in a digital-first world. Vinckier was responsible for developing and leading high-profile projects for companies including Chalhoub Group, Volvo Trucks Group and Aliaxis Group. An expert in business strategy and a well-respected keynote speaker, he regularly travels across the globe delivering talks and lectures on the subject of transformation and growth strategy in a digital era.
Latest
Five Company Types That Should Transform ASAP (Is Your Enterprise One Of Them?)
Many companies struggle to successfully transform and future-proof their business in a digital-first world.
