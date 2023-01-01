Nikita Phulwani is the founder and Managing Director of By Niggi Marketing Management, a complete influencer marketing and communications agency that she founded in 2018. Nikita understands the pulse of the influencer market and social media, as apart from running By Niggi, she herself is a content creator making waves in the world of fashion and fitness.

At By Niggi, Nikita has worked on campaigns for world-renowned brands like Nivea, Magnum, Lipton, OMO, and Aigner, to list a few. She has also worked with Arab influencers like Huda Kattan, Ascia AFK, Karen Wazen, Kris Fade, Haifa Beseiso, Khalid Al Ameri, and Jessica Kahawaty, as well as Indian celebrities like actor Kajol and rapper Badshah.

In addition to working on high-profile campaigns in the MENA region, Nikita has also successfully executed campaigns for Magnum at the Cannes Film Festival 2019, for Dove at the #ShowUs 2019 global campaign launch in London, and for TRESemme at multiple seasons of New York Fashion Week.