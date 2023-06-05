Money has motivated previous generations, but Gen Zs see there is more to life.

The workforce around the world is evolving, and organizations are increasingly recognizing (or struggling with) the importance of embracing Gen Z employees and their unique perspectives.

That said, the communication gap and difference in work styles between generations is an age-old problem. It only seems to be magnified further now by the highly trending social media corporate culture content, from acts, to memes, to screenshots. While Gen Zs are surely influenced by the content they see on social media regarding corporate culture, they also must face the increasing stereotypes against them because of the same content.

At my company, By Niggi, nearly 50% of my team is Gen Z, and I regularly work with Gen Z influencers and changemakers across the digital landscape. While I personally don't belong to Gen Z, as a leader of an age-diverse workforce, instead of looking at the flaws in each of them, I think that it's a beautiful opportunity to tap into a diverse pool of talent, and drive innovation.

Everyone wants to work in an environment where they know they will thrive, grow, and succeed. In the last five years, with all the hiring and firing of Gen Zs, I have had to learn and unlearn a lot to create an environment that allows them to thrive, and not feel stereotyped against. Here are a few of the key lessons I learnt:

1. Understand what motivates them

While money and making it to the top fast is key to Gen Z (thanks to all the content online), money is not the only motivator for them. Yes, Gen Z are not afraid to turn a role down if they feel underpaid, or quit a job even if they don't have another one on hand. But to retain them, it's important to understand the things that motivate them.

Passion does drive this generation. Money has motivated previous generations, but Gen Zs see there is more to life. Most of them have interests outside of the workplace, and they are regularly recognized on social media for it.

Extend that online gratification offline as well. The more you accept that Gen Zs have passions besides work, the happier they will be in the workplace. While this can be hard for different generations to understand, I think they would equally benefit from the same policy changes.

2. Age is not a definition of skill

As a leader, I think it's crucial to stop the biases- whether it's age, size, nationality, or color. We already know that by nurturing a culture that embraces diversity, organizations can tap into the collective strengths and experiences of multigenerational teams, fostering innovation and collaboration.

Encourage that! Let all age groups learn from each other, and educate within the team that age cannot be a way to define that one knows more than the other. Last month, I had my Gen Z team give a workshop on TikTok, and they aced it. Similarly, senior members of my team can educate on project management or provide leadership training.

Let there be open learning, and encourage that, regardless of age. Learning does not have to be top-down only.

3. Being digitally savvy is necessary

With their innate digital fluency, Gen Z employees offer a unique advantage in leveraging social media and other digital platforms for marketing and communication. Gen Z is also becoming the biggest target group for most brands. So, what better way to know what interests them than have one of them support on a strategy?

Organizations can tap into their expertise to enhance their online presence, engage with customers, and drive brand awareness. Leaders should actively involve other team members in digital strategies to know what's trending, capitalizing on their insights and creativity.

When it comes to Gen Z, that means also respecting that we can learn a lot of technology and digital tools from them. They grew up with social media, and they are more agile to changes in the realm, and they can truly transform your business in this regard, and ring in an era of advanced technology.

4. Nurture growth through mentorship and trainings

Gen Zs prefer a workplace that offers training and mentorship. This could be in subjects outside of the job role, such as finance, budgeting, interpersonal skills or even presentation skills. They want to be in an environment where there are enough training opportunities.

We can learn technology tricks from them, but we can also mentor them in realms they want to grow in too. They are also over-exposed to information online, and they often need expert guidance to navigate through what's right for them and what's not. These are the additional benefits they seek from a job role.

5. Work culture is key

Work culture is key in creating a thriving and productive environment. It's always exciting to have Gen Zs on my team, as they bring a fresh perspective and a wealth of new ideas.

Gen Zs also prefer a collaborative environment. These means that it should include points like an open-door policy where everyone feels comfortable sharing their thoughts, a more informal environment such as being able to play music at work if they need to, a focus on mental health, flexible work-from-home policies, and offering opportunities to recognize achievements.

By embracing these differences and celebrating individual accomplishments, we foster an innovative culture that keeps us ahead of the curve.

6. Mental health check

Taking care of mental health is crucial for Gen Zs in the workplace. They face unique challenges and pressures, including dealing with the digital world and intense competition. It makes it even more crucial to recognize and prioritize their mental well-being if we want them to be happy and productive.

Create a supportive work environment that's all about work-life balance, open communication, and offering resources for mental health support. When Gen Zs feel understood and valued, and when they have tools to manage stress, they can find success both personally and professionally.

At my company, we host activities and outings regularly to de-stress, unwind and be more mindful for mental health. Let's make sure we take care of their mental health, so they can thrive!

At the end of the day, here's your Gen Z motivation checklist:

Recognition

Collaboration

Mental health

Flexibility

Money is not the only motivator

Work life balance

Learning and adding to their skills is key

