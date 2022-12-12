Three Tips For Translating Your Creativity To Your Online Presence

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A critical piece of our work at Meta is talking to small business owners about their wins, and, perhaps more importantly, their challenges, so that we can take those learnings to better serve the small- and medium-sized business (SMB) community. And while all small businesses are unique, in many cases, their challenges are the same– whether they're starting out, or they have been in business for decades.

This is especially true when it comes to marketing, with new tools and trends popping up continuously. A common refrain from business owners is that rather than feeling empowered by the new digital tools at their disposal, they can feel intimidated. In fact, 40% of small businesses say a "lack of experience and understanding of digital marketing" is a top marketing challenge.

Additionally, through our work with small businesses owners, we have learned that time and budget constraints are key blockers when it comes to creativity. Even though entrepreneurs are inherently creative -the ingenuity of small businesses throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic proving that beyond a doubt- many business owners have shared that it can be difficult to translate that creativity to their online presence.

I believe it's essential to help business owners embrace their creativity, allowing them to showcase their companies and connect with customers online and offline. I'm here to myth-bust that you have to be a creative professional to build amazing creative online. Here are three tips to help entrepreneurs tap into their creativity, and effectively market their business online:

1. MAKE FOR MOBILE While the criteria for big ideas haven't changed, mobile-first is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. So, what are the keys to success when building content for mobile? I recommend following a few best practices. First, we've seen that vertical videos perform best, allowing you to take advantage of more real estate on people's phone or tablet screens. (Imagine if you rent out a massive billboard, and instead of using the whole advertising space, you use 10% of it.) Some other notable insights: content that features people (vs. just product shots) tends to perform better. Think about how you can incorporate humans into your content- whether its employees, paid models, or customers who've given you permission to use their images. You also want to communicate clearly and succinctly. Our research has found that ads with short text overlays and captions below 300 words are optimal.

2. ADD VIDEO TO THE MIX Across our platforms, we've seen that the majority of video-only or video-plus-static-image campaigns outperform static-only campaigns in both increasing conversions and driving top-of-mind awareness. When experimenting with video and video-plus-static combined content, remember that short is sweet. There is no magic duration- your content should be as short as it can be, but also as long as it needs to be. Think of it as a game of Jenga: you build your content, and then start removing bits and pieces until you reach that critical point, where if you remove one more word, the whole thing will fall apart- this is when you know you've reached the right duration. Given this limited amount of time, don't try to do too much– highlight your brand, and focus on a singular message. If possible, end with a clear call to action that indicates what you want your audience to do next– like visit your website, purchase a specific product or service, or contact you for more information.

3. GIVE REELS A SHOT Reels already make up more than 20% of the time that people spend on Instagram, so we know there is an appetite to explore a brand's story in this format. When you're building this type of content, think of it as infotainment. You want the content you're presenting to be useful and engaging, while inspiring your audience to get to know more about your brand. For example, think about what are some of the most common questions you get from customers, and build video content that answers your top three queries. If you're launching a new offering, develop a video that previews the new product or service, showing how it benefits customers. Make sure you're entertaining and informing for optimal results.

From making for mobile, educating while informing and entertaining audiences, and understanding how to add video into the mix, there are a variety of ways business owners can expand their marketing horizons and tap into their creativity. Also, I want to remind all business owners: don't doubt yourself. You are creative, and your business is unique. Now, you have the tools and skills (to continue) to show the world.

