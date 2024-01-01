Nina Mufleh

Freelancer Growth Manager, Upwork

Nina Mufleh is a freelancer growth manager at Upwork, where she works with top freelancers around the world to establish and grow their careers online. Prior to joining Upwork, Nina co-founded a leading social media agency in the Middle East and worked with Fortune 500 brands operating in the region. She also worked in communications for Jordan's Queen Rania.

Working For Someone Else Doesn't Mean That I Have Stopped Being An Entrepreneur

My inner entrepreneur is being nurtured just as much today as it did when I was building something that was my own, and I can only imagine the accidental paths to success that might be waiting for me.

