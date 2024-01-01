Co-founder, Quid Pro Quo (QPQ)

Oksana Tashakova is a serial entrepreneur with a flair for communications, branding and building relationships. A leading personal branding expert, entrepreneurship educator and business startup specialist, Oksana is also a regular columnist with a range of high end publications in UAE and other parts of the world.

She believes in helping business owners achieve growth in a stagnant economy and this has led her to establish and co-found Quid Pro Quo, an Exclusive Business Networking Platform for Serious Players and bespoke business matchmaking for a select group of discerning and distinguished players in the B2B arena. The revolutionary concept is poised to help businesses find real and meaningful connections in today’s volatile economy leading them to the road of success.

In her previous ventures as a founder of Wealth Dynamics Unlimited, a premier entrepreneurship education company, she has organized the Millionaire Summit events where influential entrepreneurs enlighten business owners on hands-on strategies and ideas to grow existing business or build a successful business from ground up.